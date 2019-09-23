Introducing THE CONNIE CLUB, a new radio show from Low Cut Connie frontman and WFPK Waterfront Wednesday favorite, Adam Weiner. THE CONNIE CLUB is a dirty, divey little local bar where everyone is welcome…the air conditioning is broken, the food is terrible, but the music is slamming and there’s always a party going on. People from all walks of life get together while Adam Weiner spins Saturday night music of various genres and eras, plays his junky piano (named “Shondra”), and interviews both local heroes and celebrity guests. WFPK will air this limited run series beginning Saturday, October 5th at 11 pm . Follow @theconnieclub on Instagram for broadcast details.