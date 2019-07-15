September 6th Lower Dens will release a new album called The Competition. Singer Jana Hunter says of the track, “Like a lot of queer and trans people, I’ve learned that real family is made, and it isn’t necessarily blood. Even my blood relatives, we work for that familial connection and trust. This song is about leaving behind obligations to people who don’t love or care about you, being with and about people who do. It’s a feeling so strong it’s driving me. That’s the driving I’m doing.” Check out “I Drive”… (LANGUAGE)

