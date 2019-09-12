Bruce Springsteen turns 70 this month, which brings us to probably the most unlikely choice of “holiday” releases Lucy Dacus has shared!

“Happy birthday to Bruce,” Dacus said in a statement. “But also happy birthday to my dad, the biggest Bruce fan I know and the reason I’ve listened to The Boss since birth. I resisted it when I was younger as a rebellion to my dad’s taste, but I have come to love his music on my own time. His lyricism is embedded in my own songwriting inextricably at this point.”

Check out her fun interpretation of “Dancing in the Dark”…

