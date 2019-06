Lucy Dacus has shared another tune in keeping with her special holiday release theme. For the 4th of July she’s contributing “Forever Half Mast”, which she says is about “confronting this unavoidable culpability as an American citizen and consumer. Instead of allowing this guilt to paralyze us, we should try to let it influence us in positive ways.” Check it out…

