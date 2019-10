91.9 WFPK presents Lucy Dacus with Liza Anne and Sun June at Headliner’s Music Hall tomorrow (10/9) and now she’s shared her latest “holiday” single, just in time for Halloween! Dacus takes the ominous tone of the Phil Collins classic and makes it even eerier. From her forthcoming 2019 EP (11/8), listen to her take on “In the Air Tonight”…

