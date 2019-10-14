Luke Powers is from Louisville but now based in Denver, CO. He recently completed a new album in Nashville featuring members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Black Crowes, and Sheryl Crow’s band. We have the first taste with “Impending Doom”. About the song Luke says:

“Impending Doom” is the first single off of my upcoming sophomore album “Time to Shine”, which is slated to be released early 2020. This album was recorded in East Nashville with Sheryl Crow’s touring band. I wrote “Impending Doom”, for me. I was finding myself ever frustrated with the ease in which I would run back to this toxic relationship when new interests proved difficult to find. I would complain that this woman was bad for me only to finally realize that my actions were equally and undoubtedly, harmful to her too. In my mind, writing this song and sending our soul-tie into a black hole, was the only way to relieve the feeling of my “Impending Doom”.

Catch Luke in concert with Brigid Kaelin at Odeon on Oct. 20th.