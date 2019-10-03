Luscious Jackson’s Jill Cunniff speaks with Kyle Meredith about the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Natural Ingredients, and the 20th anniversary of 1999’s Electric Honey. We hear about the New York scene of the early 90s, their love of groove-based music and sampling, as well as touring with Beastie Boys, The Breeders, and R.E.M. After that, Cunniff gives the backstory on why the followup to their ’96 breakthrough Fever In Fever Out (which included “Naked Eye”) ended up being their last for 15 years. She also updates us on what the band members have been up to and the prospects of another album in the future.

