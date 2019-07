Mac DeMarco gives Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss Here Comes The Cowboy and where he gets his love of soft rock and unapologetically romantic songs. We also hear about artist Henry Flynt’s influence on this record, how moving to Los Angeles affected his writing, jams like on the song “Choo Choo,” the lost art of the hidden track, and how starting his own record label has changed his day-to-day.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.