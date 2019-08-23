The very picture of resilience, veteran R&B singer Macy Gray bares her soul and shares her battle with mental health issues in her new song and video, telling Rolling Stone, “Though it has held me up and set me back many times, I was able to write this song because I am winning my war with it. And I’m able to celebrate my present and look forward to my future because of it. To everybody struggling with something, it’ll be OK, just don’t let it beat you.” From her latest album, RUBY, and featuring a soaring guitar solo from Gary Clark Jr., check out “Buddha”…

**If you or someone you know is living with mental health issues, there are ways to get help. Click below for resources to find help for you, a friend, or a family member.**

National Institute of Mental Health (NAMI)