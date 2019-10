Madison Cunningham speaks with Kyle Meredith about her debut album, Who Are You Now, and the journey that’s taken her from her musical beginnings to landing a gig with Chris Thile’s Live From Here, recording with Andrew Bird, and co-writing with Joe Henry. Cunningham describes where her love of shifting time signatures comes from and why the electric guitar was the perfect instrument for this record.

Listen at the interview above and then check out the videos below.