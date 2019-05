Madonna has shared a second single from her forthcoming Madame X album, which drops June 14th. Not only does it start with a sample of Parkland shooting survivor, Emma Gongalez, Madge said in a statement that she wrote the song “as a way of giving voice to all marginalized people who feel they don’t have the opportunity to speak their mind.” Check out the empowering new song, “I Rise”…

