Maggie Rogers released an album we loved this year, Heard It in a Past Life, played an amazing set at Forecastle, and was also just nominated for a “Best New Artist” Grammy— so she’s had an exceptional year! And now she’s shared a new song that shows off her ethereal vocals while extolling the joys of falling in love. Give a listen to the irresistible “Love You For a Long Time”…

