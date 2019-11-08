To a certain section of our audience, David Crowder needs no introduction. First with the now defunct David Crowder Band, and then as a mononymous solo performer, Crowder has had many songs and albums reach the top of the US Christian charts. While in Louisville to perform at the KFC Yum! Center as part of MercyMe’s Imagine Nation tour, David Crowder paid a visit to the WFPK studio to talk to Laura Shine about the secular appeal of his latest album, “I Know a Ghost.”