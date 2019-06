As we all continue to mourn the untimely passing of Scott Hutchison, July 12th a special version of Frightened Rabbit‘s The Midnight Organ Fight will be released with a lot of familiar names. Tiny Changes– A Celebration of the Midnight Organ Fight features Josh Ritter, Julien Baker, Benjamin Gibbard, Craig Finn and more. Here’s Manchester Orchestra‘s take on “My Backwards Walk”…

