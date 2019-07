This is not the first time Marc Cohn has worked with Blind Boys of Alabama. Not only have they been touring together this year, but Cohn contributed some songs for the gospel group’s 2017 album, Almost Home. But now it’s time for a true collaboration in the form of Work To Do, which comes out August 9th. Give a listen to the title track…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream