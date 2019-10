Dublin’s Mark Geary will be touring his native Ireland this month along with The Strawhall House Band, and while most of us probably won’t be lucky enough to get to see them there, at least we have this new track to enjoy! Originally on Geary’s 2017 album, The Fool, he and The Strawhall House Band have shared a new version of “Rosebud”, as well as a new video…

