October 18th Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age, Gutter Twins, et al.) will release a new LP called Somebody’s Knocking. Plus, if you’re up late, he’ll start a 4-night run as guest vocalist on Late Night with Seth Meyers starting tonight! Check out the new tune, “Letter Never Sent”…

