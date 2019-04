In October Mark Lanegan will release a new album called Somebody’s Knocking. He must be excited about it because this is the first video he’s appeared in for around 15 years! Bonus: Also appearing is Donal Logue as his 90’s MTV cab driver character, Jimmy, who is still sharing his, um, unique philosophies of life. Checkout the video for “Stitch of Life”… (Language NSFW at end of video)

