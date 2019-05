Mark Mulcahy of Polaris and Miracle Legion fame will be sharing a new solo album June 7th called The Gus. Of his new tune, “Mr. Bell”, Mulcahy told Brooklyn Vegan that it’s “a song about a man who is beloved in spite of his imperfections. He takes advantage of the the unshakable faith of his followers, and pushes them to the brink of devoted insecurity again and again.” The video will leave little doubt of whom he speaks…

