October 18th Motown will finally release Marvin Gaye‘s What’s Going On Live album on vinyl! The only live performance of his entire What’s Going On LP that Gaye ever did, it was originally recorded in 1972 at the Kennedy Center in celebration of “Marvin Gaye Day”. This is the only time Gaye performed this gospel song he co-wrote live, the moving “Wholy Holy”…

