Not only does singer Mary J. Blige play an assassin on Netflix‘s Umbrella Academy she, naturally, has contributed to the soundtrack! Would you trust a lesser voice to tackle a classic like The Faces‘ “Stay With Me”…?

And here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Blige recording the song and a hint at the cold-blooded killer she plays!

