In a statement Matt Nathanson said, “Chicago has always been a magical place for me & my music. So I hatched a plan: I would record a love letter to the Windy City. An EP of my favorite songs by artists associated with the rich musical history of Chicago.” So July 26th he will drop postcards (from Chicago), which includes this Chance the Rapper cover where Nathanson is joined by Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump. And it’s gorgeous! Give a listen to “Same Drugs”…

