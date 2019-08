Matt the Electrician (aka Matt Sever) will record a new album this fall and simple gratitude is the impetus behind his latest song. He says, “I was reading about refugees being turned away at the border of many wealthy countries across the world. I felt so grateful in that moment. Having a place to sleep, and food to eat, and a country to live in.” Give a listen to “Thank You…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream