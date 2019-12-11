First came The Beatles and the Grateful Dead, now it’s Led Zeppelin‘s turn to be part of a Hot Wheels Series! Next month the rock legends will be featured in the Hot Wheels Pop Culture Collection, which will consist of five different Zeppelin-inspired designs. There’s the tour bus “Haulin’ Gas”, inspired by the famous Hindenburg design of their debut album, while “Super Van” evokes imagery from their second album. Led Zeppelin III is the focus of “Combat Medic”, while the “67 Mini Austin Van” is emblazoned with the iconic symbols of their fourth release. The last one is the “Hiway Hauler”, which boasts the American flag and celebrates their infamous 1975 American tour.

Here’s a video by Lamley Showcase, if you want to see the Hot Wheels up close!

