Earlier this year Mercury Rev recruited an all-star lineup of artists to re-imagine Bobbie Gentry‘s 1968 album, The Delta Sweete. The result was Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited, which featured the likes of Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Norah Jones and more. But it’s Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards fame who shines on this cover of “Louisiana Man”…

