Michael Kiwanuka has had a pretty busy year so far. He not only did the theme song for the critically acclaimed HBO drama Big Little Lies, he recently collaborated with Tom Misch on the irresistible track, “Money”. Now comes word of a new album called KIWANUKA that’s due October 25th and produced by Danger Mouse and Inflo! We already love this first single called “You Ain’t the Problem”…

