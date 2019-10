It’s been eight years since R.E.M. broke up and just as long since we’ve heard from Michael Stipe. But now his first solo track is available to download now exclusively through Stipe’s website, with proceeds from the download over the next 365 days benefitting Extinction Rebellion “to help aid their work of non-violent protest of government inaction to the climate emergency.”

