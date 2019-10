Frequent Ty Segall collaborator Mikal Cronin will drop a new album this month called Seeker. He says his new song “runs through a mess of confusing interactions in a world that gets stranger all the time. Musically it’s got some Beatles and some Nirvana, with a bendy mellotron line that helps tie the worlds together.” Check out his new video for “I’ve Got Reason”…

