Mikal Cronin is a busy guy. In between solo projects he’s also a member of several bands, like Okie Dokie and Moonhearts, plus he often plays bass in Ty Segall‘s live shows. But now he will release his first new album in four years October 25th called Seeker, where he’s backed by Segall’s Freedom Band. Check out “Show Me”…

