Nashville indie-pop quartet Miki Fiki made their Live Lunch debut today and showed us that they don’t need guitars to rock! The combined sounds of bass, drum, keys, and saxophone are more than enough for them to craft the earworms that have turned us into fans of this up-and-coming band. They’re playing tomorrow night at Odeon with Before the Streetlights, but if you want to familiarize yourself with their singles before the show you can watch their entire Live Lunch performance in the video below.