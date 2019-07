September 6th a previously unreleased Miles Davis album will arrive called Rubberband. It was originally recorded in 1985 but due to Davis’ switching record labels, it sat untouched until his nephew and frequent collaborator Vince Wilburn, Jr. decided to “reconstruct” it. Featuring the vocals of Medina Johnson, check out “Paradise”…

