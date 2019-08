Is it life imitating art or the other way around? Given the drama surrounding Miley Cyrus and the demise of her marriage of only seven months, it’s hard not to assign meaning to lyrics like “Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed / I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go.” Draw your own conclusions as you listen to “Slide Away”…

