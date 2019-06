Michael Shuman, Zach Dawes and Tyler Parkford make up Mini Mansions, whose new album Guy Walks Into A Bar drops July 26th. According to Schuman, this new track is “for all the lovestruck Romeos and Juliettes out there.” Give a listen to the bouncy “I’m In Love”… (LANGUAGE NSFW)

