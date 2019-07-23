Mini Mansions frontman Michael Shuman talks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s latest offering, Guy Walks Into A Bar, and how it was “written and recorded in real time with all of the highs and lows of a relationship,” how that effected the writing, and stories behind a few of the songs. We also hear about how one of those songs, “Hey Lover,” features Alison Mosshart in a dark duet, tapping Queens of the Stone Age bandmate Jon Theodore to play drums, and the time they backed up the band Sparks.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.