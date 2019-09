Neo funk group MojoFlo brought their captivating stage performance to the University of Louisville’s Red Barn for a very special Live Lunch this week, and even though she left her hula hoop and aerial silks at home, singer Amber Knicole had no problem getting the audience moving and grooving!

You can check out MojoFlo when they play tonight at PeteFest, which you can read all about at PeteFest.com!