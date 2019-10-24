Molly O’Malley of the Louisville pop group AEves debuts her new single from an upcoming EP due out tomorrow! Just in time for the witching holiday of Halloween, it’s called “That Scares Me”. Here’s what Molly has to say about the inspiration behind the music:

“The song is about realizing you have these new, scary, intense feelings for someone after you haven’t had feelings for anyone for a long time. After having a rocky past series of relationships with others, as well as a thorough understanding of what vulnerability can bring, it’s quite scary to open yourself up in that way all over again. Being vulnerable and opening yourself up to others is scary, regardless of how old you are, and mature you become, and what you’ve been through. “That Scares Me!!!!” is a song about deciding whether or not you’re better off alone and cutting yourself off from feeling those feelings to protect yourself, or just giving into them and being vulnerable and opening yourself up to someone all over again, and being afraid of that outcome. “

Full EP There’s Always More Show comes out October 25th, 2019 and is available on all streaming platforms.