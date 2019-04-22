HAPPY EARTH DAY!

6-9am: Mel

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Otis Junior

3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection. (No Chris’s Vault today, returns next week)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Cafe

King Princess is a young producer, singer, multi-instrumentalist and emerging gay icon. She talks about literally growing up in the NYC recording studio built by her dad, navigating the music business and she performs songs from her slick and magnetic self-produced debut EP Make My Bed.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.