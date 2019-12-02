6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11 am – Shawn Phillips who will be at The Muhammad Ali Center in concert for The World Affairs Council this Tuesday.

12 pm – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3:30 pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight’s guest is Beck.

7 – 10 pm – WFPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm – Big Howell and Possum Radio Hour

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

11 pm – 12 am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.