6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Otis Junior

3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection. NO VAULT TODAY – RETURNS JULY 8TH.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight, an interview with The Lennon Claypool Delirium.

7pm-10pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

10 pm – The 10 O’Clock Special

Early Elton: An Appreciation

Reviews of the Elton John biopic film ROCKETMAN are strong. This hour-long special on Elton’s remarkable early stuff adds context.

11pm-12am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

12am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.