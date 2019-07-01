6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Otis Junior
3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection. NO VAULT TODAY – RETURNS JULY 8TH.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight, an interview with The Lennon Claypool Delirium.
7pm-10pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
10 pm – The 10 O’Clock Special
Early Elton: An Appreciation
Reviews of the Elton John biopic film ROCKETMAN are strong. This hour-long special on Elton’s remarkable early stuff adds context.
11pm-12am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source
Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.
12am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.