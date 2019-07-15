6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm: Otis Junior

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 pm – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:10 pm – That’s What She Said is the house band for the first annual SheCastle happening July 21st at Air Devil’s Inn.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight’s guest is Sheryl Crow!

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

10 pm – The 10 O’Clock Special

Roger Daltrey and The Who’s Tommy Orchestral

50th Anniversary Special in support of the new Roger Daltry album, The Who’s Tommy Orchestral. Features songs like “Pinball Wizard,” “Amazing Journey,” “I’m Free” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and more.

11 pm – 12 am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.