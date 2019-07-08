6 – 9 am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12 pm – 3 pm: Mel Fisher
3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight, an interview with The National
7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
10 pm – The 10 O’Clock Special
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour: All Access
This radio special features new interviews with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, The Revivalists, Alison Krauss and Nathaniel Rateliff. It also features music from all of these artists, including a song from Willie Nelson’s new album Ride Me Back Home and Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real’s new album Turn Off the News (Build a Garden).
11 pm – 12 am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source
Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.