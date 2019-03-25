6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Girlpool

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

30 years ago, Edie Brickell and New Bohemians had a massive hit with the song “What I Am” from their debut record. After a second album together, Edie stepped away from the band and touring to raise a family with husband Paul Simon. On the next World Cafe, she shares how she knew what she wanted her life’s path to be, including the band’s recent return with the new album Rocket.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.