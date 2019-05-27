6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Otis Junior

3:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection. CHRIS’S VAULT WILL RETURN JUNE 3RD.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Cafe

Mary Gauthier is featured.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.