Louisville band The Instruction shared a new video for their song “Monster Maker” today.

According to the bands’ singer and primary songwriter, Blake Sakal, “Monster Maker touches on the ideas of growing one’s inner ambition and the internal struggle to be the flame and not the moth. It is a song for those people that speak with their actions and not their words. There is a Monster Maker in all of us.”

The song drew the attention of Academy Award Nominated animation artist Robert Valley and his partner Jordan Oliwa, who are known for their creative and design work with groups Metallica (video for “Murder One,”) and The Gorillaz, and on Netflix’s highly acclaimed Love, Death + Robots (Zimablue). Valley, Oliwa and The Instruction teamed to create the video for “Monster Maker” and the results speak for themselves.

The Instruction will be celebrating its release with a halloween-themed sock hop and costume party at Zanzabar (2100 S. Preston St.) October 26 at 7 pm. The party will feature performances by The Instruction, Sound Company and DJ Matt Anthony. Catch them live on Live Lunch too on Oct. 25th!