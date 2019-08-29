Perennial festival favorites Moon Taxi returned to the Forecastle main stage this year, and if you were one of the lucky ones on the Belle of Louisville that night you were treated to a second, even more intimate set from them. Yet by far their most intimate performance of the festival took place in the WFPK Tiny House on the banks of the Ohio River, and we reserved a front row seat just for you!
In the Studio
August 29, 2019
Tyler is the Visual Media Producer for WFPK and all of Louisville Public Media.
