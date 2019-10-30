Aon Brasi is a Louisville musician who just debuted his new song “AtomAge” today! Here’s a little more about him and the new song:

I have been playing in punk bands around town for years. Most notably were Xerxes and a band I did with Ryan Patterson (Fotocrime, Coliseum) called Whips/Chains. He and Ben Sears are actually playing in the live band with me! This is my current endeavor and first go at “solo” music. It’s a relatively new project and up until now, I have played everything on each recording and recorded everything myself in my basement. This is all changing though as the band transforms into a live outfit.

‘AtomAge’ was recorded on Friday the 13th. It’s a song about love and acceptance; coming to terms with who you are and finding a partner who helps you feel validated throughout the journey.