This week Alanis Morissette performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but not just on stage! Together they donned disguises and busked for typically-unaware New Yorkers in a subway station. The reaction when they revealed their true identities led to a euphoric sing-a-long to Morissette’s hit, “You Oughtta Know”…

