There will be not one, but TWO Motorhead 40th anniversary releases coming October 25th! Both Overkill and Bomber get the special edition treatment, with both LPs on vinyl, two “double-live” albums featuring previously unheard recordings from Motörhead’s 1979 tours in Europe and the UK, b-sides, outtakes, rare tracks, and more. And if you’re ready to get your face melted, check out the band performing “Bomber” live in Le Mans in 1979…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream