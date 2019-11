Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s first solo song in five years will be part of the soundtrack for the movie Queen & Slim. The soundtrack features Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion and a score by Blood Orange. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Chloë Sevigny, plus Flea and Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson make appearances! Give a listen to Hill’s lovely “Guarding the Gates”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream