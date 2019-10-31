After releasing their new EP Memory Fever, Bendigo Fletcher just dropped a new single called “One by One by One” on their Bandcamp page. 100% of profits generated on the page go towards the Kentucky National Land Trust (they started that initiative with the release of the last EP and it applies to the whole catalog). Ryan Anderson, the main songwriter, answered a few questions about the new song:

Where did the song come from?

Honestly, the song came from listening to some powerful stories and calls to action on my social media, and writing about it made me feel included in the fight. To me, the voices that I’m hearing from all around Kentucky sound more harmonious than ever in my lifetime as Election Day approaches, and the song came out of feeling included in the demand for more from our government. It seems like folks are talking more about justice for teachers and children, for coal miners and communities that have relied on the coal business, and for people left without access to healthcare after a lot of bad decision making by our current Governor’s office.

Reason for the quick release?

Like the stories I’ve heard recently that influenced my own feelings, maybe the song will reach an able voter who is considering staying home on November 5th to feel included and empowered to fight for change with their vote.

Political songs as a whole?

To me, a song with a political message is powerful in its ability to unify. If it does that, the imagery and situations discussed can transcend specific times and issues. At the end of the day, though, a song is a song, and every song has a place.

You can listen to the song here.